Northern Governors’ Aides Launch Media Group For Tinubu/Shettima

The Arewa Media Support for Asiwaju (AMSA) has appointed national executives to oversee its affairs in 2023, Leadership reports.

The new national executives for the group made up of media aides to state governors, legislators, and APC guber aspirants were announced on Monday in Abuja.

In a statement by AMSA director of Media and Publicity Williams, Charles Oluwatoyin, said the new executives, are drawn from all walks of life.

He hereby urged them to use their wealth of experience to strategise programmes and events that will not only educate but enlighten Nigerians on why APC presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running-mate, Senator Kashim Shettima are the best team to lead Nigeria, come 2023.

The new national executive of AMSA includes: Director General Muawiyyah Yusuf Muye; Senior Special Assistant on Media, Secretary, Salahudeen Shuaibu Planner Progressive Media Strategist among others.

