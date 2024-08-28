Police Arrest 20 Illegal Revenue Collectors On Highway

The Nigeria Police Force have arrested 20 persons involved in illegal revenue collection on the highway.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi who disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement, stated that the arrests followed the directives of President Bola Tinubu in Presidential Order 001.

Adejobi also said the arrest were made in Enugu, Abakaliki and other Ebonyi axis.

According to the statement, “In a decisive move to give a boost to the federal government policy on ease of doing business and to tackle economic sabotage and illegal taxation, the Nigeria Police Force has arrested several suspects involved in unauthorised revenue collection and multiple taxation along the Enugu, Abakaliki, and Ebonyi axis.

“The arrests mark a significant step towards eradicating illegal activities, promoting economic growth, and free flow of industrial and agricultural produce on highways across the country.”

Adejobi added, “The operatives of the Nigeria Police Force made the first breakthrough on August 24, 2024, with the arrest of 14 suspects at the Abakaliki and Ebonyi boundary at 3am. Additional arrests were made, including five suspects at Abumeje, Ogoja, and the last suspect at the Onuakpu area of Ebonyi.”

The police spokesman further noted that while the five suspects have been charged to court for economic sabotage and illegal and multiple taxation on highways, other suspects, who are in the custody at Ebonyi State’s Command will soon appear in court.

He also stressed the the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun has reaffirmed the commitment of the Police to dismantling all illegal revenue collection points, and illegal taxation.

Egbetokun also assured of the police commitment in ensuring a safer and more secure environment for citizens, most especially, businessmen and women in Nigeria.

