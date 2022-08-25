Police, CJTF Seal Kwankwaso’s NNPP Office in Borno, Arrest Party Leader

Policemen from the Borno State Police Command and members of the Civilian Joint Taskforce (CJTF), on Thursday morning, took over the main campaign office of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) located at Abaganaran area of Maiduguri metropolis, Leadership reports.

The NNPP secretariat located at the densely populated Abaganaran was locked up with Police armoured vehicles stationed at the entrance gate of the party office.

This is even as the Police also arrested the Borno Central Senatorial candidate of the party, Alhaji Attom Mohammad Magira, who is also the leader of the party in the State.

Combined personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and members of the CJTF were mounted strategically in the front of the party secretariat, keeping party supporters and passers-by off from assessing the NNPP campaign office.

The secretariat, which was sealed on the order of the Borno State government, was shut down by the State Urban Planning Authority on the ground that the party building is situated in a residential area not meant for political party activities.

But, speaking on the development in a telephone call, the NNPP leader and senatorial candidate for Borno Central, Hon, Attom Mohammad Magira, said, “the secretariat which is about to be commissioned next week by the national leader and presidential candidate of the NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has been taken over and remained sealed by armed policemen with no any reason.”

He added that, apart from taking over the new secretariat, the police arrested him and took him to the State Police Command in Maiduguri.

“Yes I can confirm to you that I have been arrested by the police this morning Thursday. Currently I am at the Borno State Police Command, and very soon, I was told that my phone will be seized from me.

“I took this opportunity to inform you the situation we are right now, and please help us tell the world what is happening to NNPP Secretariat and my humble self.

“I suspect that this is not ordinarily, but the handiwork of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under the leadership of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum,” Magira added.

Also, in a swift reaction, the chairman of the ruling APC in the state, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, dismissed the claims by Hon. Attom that APC was behind the sealing of the NNPP Secretariat or arrest of any of its member by the Police.

“I want to inform you that APC in Borno is not connected to a sealing of NNPP secretariat as alleged by Hon. Attom.

“I am just hearing this from you, and if Hon Attom was arrested and now in police custody, they should try and sort out their problem or misunderstanding with the police, but not to drag our great party, APC into it.”

