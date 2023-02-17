Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Naira Scarcity Has Made All Candidates Equal – Kwankwaso

Published

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso has said the redesigning of the naira notes which made money scarce in the country has made all candidates equal.

He stated this in a live interview in Hausa with Sunshine Radio in Yobe, Yobe State, where he visited for his election campaign.

According to him, his opponents have initially underrated him and his party on the ground that he has no money and adequate resources to mobilise support across the nation for his presidential ambition saying the current cashless policy in the country has however made all candidates equal.

“Even if I am not in the contest, I would not support those people because I don’t trust them. They are mean and arrogant. They don’t have regard for anybody. They were nobody in the past and their parents were nobody too. But because they got the opportunity to be in government in the past, they mistreated the masses.

“That is why we came out and brought this party. They never thought the party would be accepted and this popular. They never thought we would reach this level. But they are now shocked.

“Aside from that, they used to say that Rabi’u Kwankwaso has no money. But Buhari has now impoverished everyone. We are all equal now. We are on the same page now”, he mocked his opponents.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

Naira Swap: Some Presidential Candidates, Party Members Have Banks, Says Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso has faulted the new naira swap deadline, claiming it only affects the...

February 2, 2023

News

Kwankwaso Shuns Arewa Presidential Dialogue, Alleges Secret Endorsement of Candidate

Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has distanced himself from the Arewa Joint Committee interactive session with presidential...

October 17, 2022

News

2023: Kwankwaso Says He’s the Most Educationally Qualified Candidate to be President

The national leader and Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has state that he is more academically qualified than...

September 22, 2022

News

Kwankwaso Booed, Pelted With Sachet Water in Kogi

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, was on Wednesday booed and pelted with sachet water by...

September 2, 2022

Copyright ©