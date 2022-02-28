Romania, Poland Okay Free Passage to Nigerians in Ukraine

The Presidency yesterday said at least 4,000 Nigerians were stranded in Ukraine.

In a statement Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) Garba Shehu, it noted reports of Ukrainian security refusing to allow them to board buses and trains heading towards the Ukraine-Poland border.

According to The Nation, many Nigerians fleeing Ukraine have been able to enter through Poland as of yesterday evening.

It was learnt that stranded Nigerians were granted visa-free entry to Romania and Hungary.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised Nigerians in Ukraine to move to the Hungarian Zahony border and Romanian Suceava, Tulcea, Satu Mare County & Maramures borders.

Thousands of Africans fleeing Ukraine, especially students, have lamented the maltreatment encountered and passport seizure by Ukrainians at the borders.

They accused officials of racial discrimination, alleging that they were not allowed to cross the borders.

But, the Head, Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of NiDCOM, Abdul-Rahman Balogun, said there have been a lot of improvements at the Poland end of the border.

He also said the commission was abreast of situations.

“The commission is following the situation and is getting feedback from the country’s embassy in Ukraine and from Nigerians,” Balogun said.

He blamed the initial situation on the rush at the borders, adding that everybody wanted to enter the border at the same time.

Balogun also urged others still held back to use the Romania side of the borders.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, said the arrangement at the border posts was a result of the discussions between Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria and Ukraine.

The statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, said: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is fully abreast of all the challenges Nigerians crossing into countries bordering Ukraine, especially the Polish border, are facing and we are taking adequate measures to assuage these challenges.

“The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs has spoken with his counterpart, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine on this unsavoury development and both are working on alleviating the suffering of Nigerians, including deploying the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), to the border to ensure easier access to all Nigerians and other nationals.

“For now, movement to the Hungarian Zahony border and Romanian Suceava, Tulcea, Satu Mare County & Maramures borders is advised, as they have approved visa-free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine and arrangements for accommodation and feeding before evacuation is arranged.

“Parents, guardians and wards of Nigerians in Ukraine are please enjoined to remain calm as the Federal Government of Nigeria is working very hard to get them all home safely.

The Presidency stressed the need for everyone to be treated with dignity and without favour.

The statement reads: “While efforts to begin talks between Russia and Ukraine are underway, paramount on our minds is the safety and human rights of some four thousand Nigerian citizens and many others from friendly African nations today stranded in Ukraine.”

“There is a long history dating back to decades of Nigerians and other Africans studying in Ukraine, particularly medicine. The majority of Nigerian citizens in the country today are university-enrolled students.

“From video evidence, first-hand reports, and from those in contact with their wards and/or Nigerian consular officials there have been unfortunate reports of Ukrainian police and security personnel refusing to allow Nigerians to board buses and trains heading towards the Ukraine-Poland border.

“In one video widely circulating on social media, a Nigerian mother with her young baby was filmed being physically forced to give up her seat to another person.

“There are also separate reports of Polish officials simply refusing Nigerian citizens’ entry into Poland from Ukraine.

“One group of Nigerian students having been repeatedly refused entry into Poland have concluded they have no choice but to travel again across Ukraine and attempt to exit the country via the border with Hungary.

“We understand the pain and fear that is confronting all people who find themselves in this terrifying place.

“We also appreciate that those in official positions in security and border management will in most cases be experiencing impossible expectations in a situation they never expected.

“But, for that reason, it is paramount that everyone is treated with dignity and without favour.

“All who flee a conflict situation have the same right to safe passage under UN Convention and the colour of their passport or their skin should make no difference.

“As a nation, we are proud of those educated in Kyiv and Kharkiv and other cities and centres of learning who have returned to Nigeria to perform great service for our nation and our people.

“Without the generosity of spirit of the Ukrainian people that would never have been possible.

“We pray for those directly affected by this conflict.

“Nigeria, with our 200 million people, support all and every diplomatic effort to bring this war to an end.”

