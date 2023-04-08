Connect with us

Buhari Calls for an End to Extreme Violence Following Benue Killings

Published

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the recent bout of killings in Benue State in which tens of people were killed in Umogidi community of Entekpa-Adoka in Otukpo Local Government Area of the State, urging that all efforts be made to end the “extreme violence.”

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Saturday, the President condemned the use of terrorism as a tool in inter-communal conflicts, urging that the attackers be found and dealt with swiftly under the law.

He conveyed his grief and sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives due to the attack and directed the secret services, police and military commanders to enhance surveillance on every front and to immediately review the security management in the affected areas.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those murdered. The entire nation stands united in the fight against the forces of terror and evil,” said the President.

