Soldier Nabbed Extorting Money From Motorists, Weeps, Begs for Mercy

A soldier has been caught extorting money from motorists along the popular Maiduguri-Damaturu highway by a superior officer, Leadership reports.

According to a 53-second-long viral video obtained on Saturday in Maiduguri, Borno State, the soldier was seen crying, prostrating and pleading with a senior officer, who caught him extorting a motorist.

The soldier was asked by the superior to surrender all the money extorted from motorists.

While the armed soldier was heard saying he has worked for 31 years for the Nigerian Army amid tears, the unknown superior officer responded by telling the erring personnel that he was behaving like a low-level soldier.

Our correspondent reports that despite the rampant attacks, destruction and abduction of commuters along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, some security personnel manning the road have turned the route to a goldmine through extortion of road users.

It could be recalled that Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, at a time after paying visit to Njimtilo, which has one of the major checkpoints along the road, decried harassment and extortion of civilians by soldiers after witnessing same himself during a visit.

