Soludo: Obiano Left N300m Cash, But Hundreds of Billion in Debt

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo says Willie Obiano, his predecessor, left only N300 million in the treasury, but debt running into billions of naira.

Soludo, Disclosed this while Speaking as a guest on ARISE TV programme on Tuesday, he said Anambra’s state finance is in bad shape and in dire need of restoration.

He said to achieve the promises he made to the people before he was elected, he would need to look for money.

“In terms of debt I inherited, it runs into hundreds of billions of Naira. In that of cash, we met about 300 million Naira. In fact, let’s not talk about it. Our treasury is funny.”

“But I hope we shall make money henceforth to help us fulfill our promises for infrastructure and development of the state. But in terms of what I met in our coffers, my brother, it’s pathetic. Please let us not go there. God will help us.

“The audited account of Anambra State is open source where anyone can see the assets and liabilities. We are still going to do the reconciliation and we intend to have a very transparent public financial management.”

He lamented that other financial details from January to date were still unavailable but expressed hope they would soon be made available as they were public documents.

Hours after handing over to Soludo, Obiano was making his way to the US when he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged misappropriation of funds.

The anti-graft agency, which picked him up at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, later transferred him to Abuja, where he was detained for five days before being granted bail.

Abdulrasheed Bawa, EFCC Chairman, later said Obiano was still in detention because he had not fulfilled his bail conditions.

