Soludo Seeks National Solution to Tackle Flooding

The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, has sought the support of the government at all levels, agencies and individuals to help tackle the flooding menace currently ravaging some parts of the country and particularly Anambra State, Punch reports.

He made the call on Thursday, when he visited the IDP camps of flood victims in Onitsha North Local Government Area, which also hosted displaced persons from Anambra West. He also visited IDP camps at Umuoba Anam and Ekpe Nneyi, Umueri in Anambra East Local Government Area.

Soludo noted that the flood emanated and surged from Cameroon and he asked the Federal Government to dialogue with the government of Cameroon, with a view to proffering lasting solution to the flood devastation which he said had unfortunately become an annual occurrence.

The governor called for support to help alleviate the hardship faced by people displaced by flooding across the country at large and Anambra state in particular.

While empathising with the victims, he also expressed optimism that in the coming weeks, the flood would recede and they could go back to their respective homes.

He therefore, suggested the construction of dams or diversionary channels to help solve the problem.

He said, “Anambra State Government is doing everything possible to alleviate the sufferings of the people. They need support now and afterwards because their houses, properties and farmlands are submerged under water. I am worried that they will have to start life afresh.

“We are receiving people from Delta State to join IDP Camp in Onitsha North. Today alone, over 400 displaced persons have reported here,” Soludo noted.

“As Ndi Anambra, we are particularly concerned and disturbed about this flood crises. We have observed all you need to make your stay here minimally comfortable. As a government, we will try our best to provide power supply, foams, soaps, mosquito nets, medical care and others.”

“It is saddening that every year, people run away from their abode because of flooding. I have visited the clinic, cooking space and seen the damaged zincs and roofs that cause leakages when there is downpour. We shall support you.

“This crises affect all of us. Government will extend support and hopefully, within two weeks, the flood will subside. When you return to your homes, government will still come back to visit and assess your losses. We are willing to help restore all you have lost.”

The governor was later joined by the lawmaker representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe, who donated footballs for the children to play with.

