SSANU, NASU Suspend Strike

Published

President of SSANU, Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Allied Institutions have suspended their strike.

The unions went on strike in March, few weeks after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) down tools.

In a chat with Daily Trust on Saturday, President of SSANU, Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim, said the strike had been suspended for two months.

He said the unions took the action to give room for the federal government to implement all the agreements reached.

”We have only suspended the strike for 60 days. This is just to open a window for the federal government to fulfill all its agreements with us. We will resume the strike after 60 days if the government fails on its promises,” Comrade Ibrahim said.

He said the suspension of the strike will take effect on Wednesday, August 24.

More to come…

____

