Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tinubu Vows to Continue With Buhari’s Legacies

Published

All Progressives Congress presidential candidate Bola Tinubu says he will continue with the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari if he is elected Nigeria’s President in 2023.

Addressing participants at the third Ministerial Performance Review Retreat currently underway at the State House, Tinubu said as President, he won’t relent until terrorists are completely diminished in the country.

Tinubu promised that if elected, he will show due honour to the efforts and legacies of the President and work in the spirit of unity, national purpose that informed the creation of the party.

Tinubu said his government will be devoted to continuity, particularly of projects that will bring prosperity to the citizens, while his guiding principle will be hinged on providing the best of progressive governance and reform the nation.

He added that these three promises will be in furtherance to the nine priority areas of the Buhari administration.

Buhari is expected to attend the closing ceremony later and sign the Executive Order on improving performance management, coordination and implementation of Presidential priorities of the Federal Government.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Tinubu Returns From UK Amid Reports of Failing Health

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has returned to the country after weeks in the United Kingdom, Punch reports. The...

October 6, 2022

News

Stop Using Money to Divide Christians, Tinubu Warned

The ruling All Progressives Congress and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, have been warned not against causing division among Christians with money, Punch reports....

September 27, 2022

News

Dogara Knocks APC, Says Muslim-Muslim Ticket Will Fail

The adoption Muslim-Muslim ticket by the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 presential election is a fruitless political effort that has been doomed to...

September 21, 2022

News

2023: Fulani Group to Meet Tinubu, Atiku

Leaders of the Fulani ethnic nationality are strategising in top gear to discuss with presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and...

September 11, 2022

Copyright ©