BREAKING: Terrorists Attack Another Train Station In Kaduna

Terrorists have attacked Gidan train Station along the Abuja-Kaduna rail track, Channels Television reports.

Sources say the terrorists may have planted IEDs on the tracks forcing the train heading to Abuja from Kaduna to a stop.

This is the second attack within 24 hours along the same axis.

Several persons were killed when terrorists attacked a train at Dutse village on Monday.

More to follow . . .

