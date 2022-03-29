BREAKING: Terrorists Attack Another Train Station In Kaduna
Terrorists have attacked Gidan train Station along the Abuja-Kaduna rail track, Channels Television reports.
Sources say the terrorists may have planted IEDs on the tracks forcing the train heading to Abuja from Kaduna to a stop.
This is the second attack within 24 hours along the same axis.
Several persons were killed when terrorists attacked a train at Dutse village on Monday.
More to follow . . .
____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours