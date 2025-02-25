Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Have No Hand In Mohbad’s Death, Says Court

A Magistrate Court sitting in Sabo, Yaba, Lagos, on Tuesday ruled that popular musician Abdulazeez Fashola, known as Naira Marley, and socialite Sam Larry had no involvement in the death of singer Aloba Oladimeji Ilerioluwa, popularly called Mohbad.

The court’s decision comes after months of speculation and legal proceedings surrounding the controversial case.

Reading the legal advice of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), Lagos, Magistrate Ejiro Kubenje on Tuesday ruled that Naira Marley had no case to answer.

The court also freed Owodunni Ibrahim (Primeboy), and Mohbad’s former manager, Opere Babatunde.

The DPP, however, stated that it will prosecute the auxiliary nurse, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, and Mohbad’s friend, Ayobami Sadiq, for reckless and negligent acts contrary to Section 251 (e) of the Criminal Law, Ch C.17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

