Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Have No Hand In Mohbad’s Death, Says Court

Published

A Magistrate Court sitting in Sabo, Yaba, Lagos, on Tuesday ruled that popular musician Abdulazeez Fashola, known as Naira Marley, and socialite Sam Larry had no involvement in the death of singer Aloba Oladimeji Ilerioluwa, popularly called Mohbad.

The court’s decision comes after months of speculation and legal proceedings surrounding the controversial case.

Reading the legal advice of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), Lagos, Magistrate Ejiro Kubenje on Tuesday ruled that Naira Marley had no case to answer.

The court also freed Owodunni Ibrahim (Primeboy), and Mohbad’s former manager, Opere Babatunde.

The DPP, however, stated that it will prosecute the auxiliary nurse, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, and Mohbad’s friend, Ayobami Sadiq, for reckless and negligent acts contrary to Section 251 (e) of the Criminal Law, Ch C.17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

Entertainment

‘Auxiliary’ Nurse’s Injections Caused Chain Reaction Leading To Mohbad’s Death – Police

According to the Lagos State Police Command, there are signs that the shots Ms. Feyisayo Ogedengbe, an assistant nurse, gave the deceased Mohbad set...

October 7, 2023

Entertainment

Mohbad: Court Remands Naira Marley, Larry, 2 Others For 21 Days

Abdulazeez Fashola (Naira Marley), 32, and three other people were ordered to be kept in custody on Wednesday by a Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrate Court...

October 5, 2023

Entertainment

Mohbad: Nigeria Police Declare Primeboy Wanted, Offer N1m Bounty

Following his refusal to accept a police invitation that had been successfully sent to him since the start of the investigation into the circumstances...

October 4, 2023

Entertainment

Police Arrest Naira Marley Over MohBad’s Death

The Lagos State Police Command has detained musician Azeez Fashola, nicknamed Naira Marley, in connection with the passing of Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as...

October 4, 2023

Copyright ©