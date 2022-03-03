Security Operatives Killed Over 200 Bandits in Niger State

Security personnel have killed over 200 suspected bandits in a major crackdown in Niger State.

The hoodlums were neutralised between Sunday and Tuesday in Mariga, Wushishi, Mokwa and Lavun councils of the state.

The Commissioner of Local Governments, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Security, Emmanuel Umar, who released the information yesterday, said two security operatives were killed in the operation, while a few others sustained injuries.

Umar said that most of the terrorists belonged to four groups identified as Ali Kawajo, Kachalla Halilu, Yellow Jonbros and Bello Tachi.

Umar said most of the commanders of the groups were killed.

“In the encounters with the terrorists, some of the security men were injured while two got killed. We condole with their families and we appreciate their sacrifices. The injured are receiving treatment,” he said, adding that over 100 motorcycles, rustled cows and arms and ammunition were recovered from the bandits.

“We will not rest; we will do all we can for these terrorists to pay for the destruction and bloodshed they have caused the people and the state,” the commissioner said.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.