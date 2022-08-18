Jigawa Govt Shuts Down Schools Over Insecurity

Barely two days to the schools terminal closing day, Jigawa State government has ordered the immediate closure of all public schools in the state due to security threat, Leadership reports.

The state governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar gave the order after receiving comprehensive report on a possible attack on schools planned by suspected bandits.

The school closure has consequently interrupted the placements and writing of promotional exams by the students.

When contacted the commissioner of police, Mr Sale Tafida through the command spokesperson, DSP Lawal Shisu said, “We did not advise for closing schools. In fact nobody contacted us in that regard.”

The state commissioner for education, science and technology, Mr Lawan Yunusa Danzomo confirmed that the schools were closed due to the security challenges.

He said, “Yes of course, we closed schools based on intelligence reports of the security threat and we are working with all relevant stakeholders to ensure the maintenance of the existing peace and stability we are enjoying in the state.

“We have also ordered the tertiary institution to increase security surveillance and collaborate with community and other stakeholders for information gathering and timely action against any possible attack or breach of state security.”

Reacting to the closure of the schools, one Malam Imurana Malami Ibrahim who is a chairman of Parents Teachers Association (PTA) in one of the schools expressed dismay at the state government action, accusing the government of exposing their children and wards to more danger.

He said, “I’m disappointed in the government, how can you abruptly and in late hours order the closure of the schools and send the children out without any proper arrangements on how the children will reach home safely.”

