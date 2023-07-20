Ministerial Nominations Force Senate Into Meeting Behind Closed Doors

A few minutes into today’s plenary, the Senate is currently convening behind closed doors. This is partly due to the list of ministerial nominations that is thought to have been provided by the Presidency.

The fifth item on the Order Paper, taking petitions, was quickly followed by the statement from the leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), that the senators should enter an executive session. This pronouncement was made by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

The Senate entered into the closed-door session at 11.59a.m.

It is reportedly gathered that the meeting may be about the ministerial nominees from President Bola Tinubu.

According to a source, the list is already causing issues for the senators, which is why the meeting was necessary.

Recall that yesterday, the President of the Senate met with important stakeholders.

The source indicated that the list, which might be read after the private meeting or next week because there won’t be a plenary tomorrow, was already in the hands of the Senate President.

Details later.

