Don’t destabilise Rivers State for your selfish gains, pro-democracy group tells LG Chairmen

The Coalition for Democracy and Change in Nigeria (CDCN) has warned some Local Government chairmen in Rivers State to bury their reported plans to cause unrest in the state.

The group, in a press statement signed by its leader, Barrister Rotimi Adewole, warned that any attempt to cause chaos, confusion and anarchy would be met with stiff resistance by Nigerians.

This comes on the heels of alarm raised by the State Councillors’ Forum about alleged plots by some chairmen to disrupt the peace in the state through protests.

As a non-partisan organisation dedicated to promoting democracy and good governance, Adewole said the group is concerned about the potential to undermine the democratic process, threaten the safety and security of citizens, and destabilize the entire state.

Adewole, therefore, warned the chairmen that they would be held accountable for their actions should they eventually sabotage the government and cause a breakdown of law and order in the state

The pro-democracy group also alerted the National Security Adviser, the Department of State Services and other security agencies over the potential threat to peace in Rivers.

“The Coalition for Democracy and Change in Nigeria, a non-partisan organization dedicated to promoting democracy and good governance, is alarmed by credible information revealing plots by some Local Government Chairmen in Rivers State to instigate chaos and a breakdown of law and order in the state,” the statement said.

“According to our sources, these Chairmen, allegedly working in cahoots with certain political interests, aim to disrupt the peace and stability of Rivers State through violent means, including attacks on political opponents, destruction of property, and other forms of violence.

“We are deeply concerned about this development and its potential to undermine the democratic process, threaten the safety and security of citizens, and destabilize the entire region. This dangerous plot is a desperate attempt to destabilize the state and pave the way for their selfish gains.

“The Chairmen’s actions are a clear violation of their oath of office and a betrayal of the trust placed in them by the people. Let this serve as a warning to those who seek to destabilize the state: we will hold you accountable for your actions, and we will not rest until peace and stability are restored in Rivers State.

” Any attempt to instigate violence, vandalism, or chaos will not be tolerated and will face the full wrath of the law. We, therefore, urge the relevant authorities, including security agencies and the Rivers State Government, to take immediate action to prevent this plot from materializing.

“We also call on all political actors to prioritize peace, tolerance, and the rule of law, and to refrain from any actions that could compromise the stability and well-being of the state and its people. The people of Rivers State should not be at the receiving end of certain political interests, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that their rights are protected.”