14 More Almajiri Children From Kano Test Positive for COVID-19 in Kaduna

The Kaduna State government has announced that 14 more almajiri Children who recently returned from Kano State have tested positive for COVID-19 Pandemic.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Special Adviser to the Kaduna state Governor on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye said the new positive results have increased active cases in the state to 41, with one death recorded.

The statement expressed concern that the figure might rise as more test results are awaited.

“Further progress on expanding testing capacity is being made by the Kaduna state COVID-19 Standing Committee,” he said.

He added that the installation of a PCR machine had commenced at the Yusuf Dantsoho General Hospital at Tudun Wada area of the state capital.

When accredited by the NCDC, the facility will increase to three the number of Covid-19 testing labs activated in Kaduna State during this pandemic.

“The Standing Committee commended the people of Kaduna State for their sacrifice and cooperation in enduring Quarantine Orders that are designed to protect citizens from Covid-19, prevent the spread of the virus from other states and avert the nightmare of community transmission,” the statement continued.

The statement also explained that the robust enforcement of border lockdowns will complement the inconveniences being endured by Kaduna State residents.

“This will eliminate both willful and inadvertent spread of Covid-19 by persons crossing state lines in breach of Kaduna State Quarantine Orders and the prohibition of interstate travel by the Federal Government,” said.

“Citizens are encouraged to report anyone who sneaks into the state so that health officials can take swift action”.

