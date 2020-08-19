5,000 APC Members Join PDP, Declare Support for Obaseki

The hope of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to make an impact in the gubernatorial election in Edo State has suffered a major setback, following the recent defection of over 5, 000 of its members to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The new members also declared their unflinching support for the reelection bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Leading the 5,000 APC members to declare their support for the PDP in Ward 6, Ubiaja, in Esan South-East Local Government Area (LGA), Hon. John Bobby Palmer, said the decision was to secure the reelection of Governor Obaseki and ensure the consolidation of his administration’s achievements.

Speaking at the governor’s reelection rally in Ubiaja, the APC leader commended Obaseki for prioritising the welfare and wellbeing of Edo people against the interest of a few selfish politicians.

Palmer said: “Obaseki has done well in his first term and because we love good things, we have no choice but to join the party which stands for development.”

Chairman, Edo PDP Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih, noted that: “Obaseki, in the last three years and eight months, has performed better and surpassed the achievements of Adams Oshiomhole in eight years. If Obaseki is returned to power, Esan people will occupy their place in Edo politics.

“Under the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EDOBEST) programme, over 40,000 pupils now have access to the home-schooling platform for zero data e-learning for free, amid the coronavirus pandemic.”

On his part, Governor Obaseki said his administration will continue to pursue reforms and programmes to better the lives of Edo people, adding: “We don’t discriminate against anyone as Edo people are all equal.

“Discrimination is not a good political strategy. For me, all citizens are equal before the eyes of this administration.

“The contract to re-construct Ubiaja-Ugboha Road has been awarded and work will commence this dry season. I have instructed that the design of Ubiaja-Udo Road be ready as work will commence soon.”

“These last four years, we have succeeded in having two plants in Edo and generating about 1,000 megawatts of electricity but the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has continued to frustrate all our efforts to ensure we enjoy electricity in the state,” he added.

