566 New Cases of COVID-19 as Nigeria’s Fatality Toll Nears 600

Eight more people were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Monday.

With the new figure, 573 persons have now died of COVID-19 in the country.

However, not all states have recorded COVID-19 deaths according to the situation report of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for June 28, 2020; Taraba and Kogi have not confirmed any coronavirus-related death so far.

This is as the NCDC confirmed 566 new cases in 19 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

Nigeria’s total number of infections crossed the 25,000 case mark on Monday with 25,133 samples now confirmed positive for COVID-19 in 35 states and the FCT.

However, out of that figure, 9,402 people have been discharged, with 395 recoveries recorded on Monday.

