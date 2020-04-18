Abba Kyari Buried at Gudu Cemetery, Abuja

Share Pin 0 Shares

Abba Kyari, deceased Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has been buried in Abuja.

Kyari was buried at Gudu cemetery in Abuja.

The body of the late Chief of Staff was flown into Abuja Saturday morning for interment.

It was received at the Nnamdi International Airport, Abuja by senior officials of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The body arrived preparatory to its interment in a private ceremony in the Federal Capital Territory in accordance with Islamic rites.

Kyari died in a Lagos hospital Thursday from complications related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Senior Special Assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, who confirmed the story in a statement in Abuja, said that the body was handled according to the protocol put in place for the burial of Coronavirus victims by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He affirmed that the burial would be private and that there would be no ceremonies of condolences visits.

Shehu said: “We just received the body of Abba Kyari the deceased Chief of Staff the President in Abuja. In strict observation of the protocol put in place for the burial of Coronavirus victims by the @NCDCgov and the Federal Ministry of Health, the funeral prayer and burial will be private.

“Thereafter, there will be no such ceremonies as condolence visits. Well-meaning friends, family members and the general public are encouraged to pray for the repose of Abba Kyari’s soul.

“May Allah grant the family and nation the fortitude to bear the loss.”

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.