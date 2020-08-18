Abducted Family of Slain Bauchi Lawmaker Rescued

The two wives and a daughter of slain Bauchi lawmaker, Hon. Musa Mante Baraza has regained freedom.

The wives, Rashida Musa Mante 40, Rahina Musa Mante 35, and his one- year old daughter Fausar Musa Mante were abducted by gunmen after killing the lawmaker.

The incident happened last Thursday at Mante’s residence in Dass Local Government Area of Bauchi.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Bauchi Command, Ahmed Wakili who confirmed the release of Mante’s family said: ” They were rescued yesterday around 11 pm by the police, no ransom was paid. Immediately they were rescued they were taken straight to teaching hospital in Bauchi.

“They were admitted there for medical attention and no suspects were arrested yet. I will give you further details later.”

