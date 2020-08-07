Eez2TJWWAAEEFHH

Abuja Court Convicts, Fines Naira Marley N200,000

Popular musician, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, has been fined N200,000 by a Mobile Court in Abuja for violating coronavrus (COVD-19) protocols on June 13, 2020.

Fashola pleaded guilty on Friday to a four-count charge filed against him by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for partaking in a music concert in Abuja in violation of COVID-19 directives.

Magistrate Idayat Akanni handed down the fine after Fashola pleaded guilty to the charge.

The concert held at the Jabi Lake Mall attracted public condemnation, with many, who attended breaking protocols at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Naira Marley was said to have flown in a chartered plane initially meant to convey a Lagos judge to the Federal Capital Territory for a concert on July 13 this year.

