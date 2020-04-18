Aisha Buhari Sympathises With Abba Kyari’s Wife

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has commiserated with Kulu Abba Kyari, over the death of her husband, the late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

Aisha prayed that “Allah” would grant the family the much-needed strength they need to bear the loss of their “husband and father”.

She stated this on Saturday via Twitter shortly after the departed CoS was buried at the Gudu Cemetery in Abuja.

She tweeted, “From God Almighty, we came and to Him we shall return. I condole with Mrs. Kulu Abba Kyari and the entire family of Late Malam Abba Kyari over the death of their husband and father.

“I pray that Allah (SWT) will forgive his shortcomings, grant him Al-Jannatul Firdausi and give the family the fortitude and patience to bear the loss, Ameen. While wishing all those infected a speedy recovery and I pray for an end to COVID-19 Pandemic.”

