Allen Onyema Has No Case to Answer in America – Group

The Global Peace Movement International (GPMI), UK has called on some Nigerians to cease from blackmailing the Chair­man and Chief Ex­ec­u­tive Of­fi­cer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema.

GPMI in a statement issued by its President General, Dr. Mike Uyi on Tuesday, said the incessant attacks on the Air Peace Chairman is being framed up to discredit his philanthropic gestures in Nigeria, Africa and the rest of the world.

Uyi said those blackmailing Onyema are using old news report about alleged financial mismanagement by a former chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Program, Mr. Kingsley Kuku and mixed up facts while trying in vain, to insert the Air Peace CEO’s name in the tirade.

“I believe that we are all witnesses to what Onyema did for our brothers and sisters in diaspora.

“We watched scenes of Nigerians on TV being reunited with their families and friends; the emotional scene was made possible by only one man among many men; a businessman who is into business like every other businessman to make money, but he sacrificed his wealth and business, and at no cost by deploying his aircraft to bring back our brothers and sisters who were facing danger in South Africa and other countries of the world during the Covid-19 pandemic”.

According to him, “America is not a heaven of fair justice as some Nigerians think.

While explaining that GPMI in US has monitored the false allegations against Air Peace boss and found nothing against him, he said America is trying everything possible to resolve the falsehood against Onyema.

“From our investigations, Onyema has not in anyway been indicted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The company does its transactions through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)”.

“Nigerians are making a very big mistake by using America to bring genuine Nigerian business men and women down. Let us be patrotic to our nation”.

“From very humble beginnings in 2013, Air Peace has continued to increase its fleet to the present 23, covering close to 20 locations including African and international destinations. Just think of what will happen to transportation in Nigeria, if not for the presence of an airline like ‘Air Peace”.

Onyema has over the years built a reputation of integrity, a promoter of peace and a hard-working man, and cannot be allowed to be dragged in the mud by a western conspiracy”.

“He is a philanthropist. He is interested in ensuring peace and tranquility in Nigeria, and has continued to work towards that goal”.

Uyi noted that Allen Onyema organised the first Nigeria Forever Project in 2005, with the support of the Federal Government, explaining that the project was done to promote broad nationalism as against ethnic nationalism.

He further said Onyema supported the government in putting an end to the Niger Delta militancy and also helped in training the group after amnesty was granted to them.

He described Onyema as a selfless, passionate, humble, responsible, and law-abiding man who could not have changed overnight to become what he is being accused of.

