Arewa Youth Forum Celebrates Aisha Buhari For Helping The Poor

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has said that it will not be out of place to celebrate the Nigeria’s First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari for putting smiles on the faces of some poor families across the country.

ACYF said the First Lady has “become a shining example of sincere guardian in today’s Nigeria.”

In a statement made available Tuesday in Abuja, by the National President of the forum, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, said throughout the political history of the nation, “Nigeria has never had a First Lady who tells the truth in black and white and without fear or favuor like Hajiya Aisha Muhammadu Buhari.”

Shettima said Hajiya Aisha Muhammadu Buhari deserves a place in the hall of fame of Nigeria’s political, social and economic history for being bluntly frank and having empathy for the weak and less-privileged in the country.

“Nigeria’s First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has become a shining example of sincere guardian in today’s Nigeria. It is undeniable that she tells the truth regardless of whose ox is gored.

“The First Lady is a guardian like no other because apart from telling the bitter truth, even to the President – when his aides decide to be silent, she has a reputation for helping people who badly need help.

“Recently, she put smiles on the face of some poor families in Kano. No one thought she would come to the rescue of those Kano families, when hope was almost lost.

“Even the harshest critic of the First Lady would readily admit that, when it comes to telling the truth in plain language, she is second to none amongst Nigeria’s First Ladies.

“It will not be out of place to celebrate this mother of the Nigerian down-trodden who has given her all, for the development of this nation. A mother who openly and in secret gave her husband, our President, Muhammadu Buhari pieces of advice on knotty issues of socio-economic development without fear or favor.”

