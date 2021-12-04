BREAKING: CNN Fires Chris Cuomo, “Effective Immediately”

CNN said on Saturday it has fired star anchor Chris Cuomo following a review into Cuomo’s assistance to his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in combatting sexual misconduct allegations.

“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense,” CNN said in a statement on Saturday. “We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately. While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.”

“This is not how I want my time at CNN to end,” Cuomo said in a statement issued by a representative.

“But I have already told you why and how I helped my brother,” he continued.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.