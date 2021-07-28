BREAKING: Court Acquits Nigerian Shiites Leader, El-Zakzaky, Wife, Orders Immediate Release

Justice Gideon Kurada of the Kaduna State High Court has acquitted and discharged the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El- Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat Ibrahim who have been standing trial in the court for the past four years.

In a judgement delivered on Wednesday, Justice Kurada said the case was not shown nor proven by the prosecution

El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, are standing trial on eight counts bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, disruption of public peace, among others.

The defendants had pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

The couple have been in detention since 2015, after IMN supporters clashed with soldiers in Zaria, Kaduna.

