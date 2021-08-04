Sunday-Igboho (1)

BREAKING: Court Restrains DSS From Arresting Sunday Igboho

An Oyo High Court has granted an ex-parte motion stopping the Department of State Security and Attorney General of the Federation from arresting, intimidating, harassing, and blocking bank accounts of Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho.

Justice Ladiean Akintola gave the order following an ex-parte motion moved by his lawyer Chief Yomi Aliu (SAN) at the court on Wednesday.

“The court has ordered that he must not be arrested, detained, killed in the next 14 days. The account also said that his account should not be blocked,” Yomi Aliu said after the case.

The court adjourned the suit until August 18.

Details later…

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Chief Yomi AliuDSSSunday AdeyemoSunday Igboho

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

BREAKING: Court Restrains DSS From Arresting Sunday Igboho

BREAKING: Court Restrains DSS From Arresting Sunday Igboho

News
  • 4 Aug
  • 0
Mambilla: FG Directs NSIA to Source $200m Judgment Debt for Chinese Firm

Mambilla: FG Directs NSIA to Source $200m Judgment Debt for Chinese Firm

News
  • 4 Aug
  • 0
Sexual Harassment: President Biden Tells New York Gov. Cuomo to Resign

Sexual Harassment: President Biden Tells New York Gov. Cuomo to Resign

News
  • 4 Aug
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top