BREAKING: Veteran Actress, Racheal Oniga Dies
Veteran Nigerian actress, Racheal Oniga, is dead.
The actress reportedly died on Friday at the age of 64.
Her demise was confirmed by a member of the Actors Guild of Nigeria.
The deceased was still on a movie set last week as she did not show any sign of sickness.
She began her acting career in 1993, shortly after her divorce.
Oniga worked briefly at Ascoline Nigeria Limited, a Dutch Consultant Company before her first movie titled Onome and her debut Yoruba movie was Owo Blow.
Over the years, Oniga has featured in notable Nigerian films.
Details later……
____
