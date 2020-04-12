British PM Boris Johnson ‘Discharged From Hospital’
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from hospital on Sunday, a Downing Street spokesman said, a week after being admitted for treatment for coronavirus and spending three days in intensive care.
“The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers,” the spokesman said, referring to the prime minister’s country estate outside London.
“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work.”
AFP
