Catholic Bishops to Protest Insecurity on Sunday

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) will on Sunday, March 1 hold a prayer procession in Abuja as part of activities for its first 2020 plenary.

The exercise, as gathered, is a platform for the Catholic Bishops to register their discontent with the worrisome state of security and other socio-economic problems in Nigeria.

Catholic Bishops and other Catholic faithful would participate in the prayer procession which will be led by CBCN President Archbishop Augustine Akubeze.

A statement from the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), indicated that the prayer procession will commence from the National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja, to Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro Cathedral, Area 3, Garki, Abuja, and the objective is to seek God’s intervention in the present insecurity situation of the country.

A few weeks ago, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has held a three-day fasting and prayer event to seek God’s face and His intervention in the affairs of Nigeria, particularly in regards to the rising insecurity in the country, with Pastor Lawan Andimi, a senior CAN leader in Adamawa State, as one more high-profile victim of the trend.

CAN President Dr Samson Ayokunle had listed 17 prayer points where churches should focus on during the spiritual exercise, notably the economy, governance, freedom, deliverance and most importantly, insecurity which, the groups said, is threatening the peace and unity of Nigeria.

He also asked church leaders to a hold prayer walk on Sunday, 2nd February, pronouncing Jesus as Prince of Peace as Lord and carrying placards saying ‘No’ to further killings.

In addition to that, he asked churches to in the course of the prayer walk, demand that the federal and state governments rise to their responsibility of securing lives and property of the citizens.

In compliance with the directive, the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, took to the streets of Lagos in protest to register his discontent with the unending killings and insecurity in Nigeria.

Pastor Adeboye alongside other worshippers walked around some streets of Lagos, calling on the government to rise to the occasion of insecurity in Nigeria.

A similar prayer procession was also held across several churches in different parts of Nigeria in compliance with the directive of CAN.

