Chinwetalu Agu Transferred to DSS ‘Dungeon’ in Abuja

Veteran Nollywood actor, Chinwetalu Agu has reportedly been transferred to the ‘dungeon’, a secret cell of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

This was revealed by human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore.

Recall that Agu was picked up by the DSS shortly after his release by the Nigerian army on Friday, October 8.

The actor was arrested by soldiers on Thursday at Upper Iweka Bridge in Onitsha for wearing an outfit with Biafra inscriptions.

He was rounded up by soldiers while reportedly on a charity mission to the less privileged.

Giving reasons for the actor’s arrest, the Nigerian army in a statement said, Agu was inciting members of the public and soliciting for support for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

On Friday, Monalisa Chinda Coker, director of communications, Actors Guild of Nigeria, confirmed Agu’s release from the army’s custody before he was picked up by the DSS.

