Lai-Mohammed

Coronavirus: FG to Ban Inter-State Travel, Close Motor Parks

The Federal Government has announced plans to ban inter-state travel and possibly close down motor parks as part of measures to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus.

Minister for Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said this at an ongoing press briefing in Abuja, on Thursday.

“It is now time for enforcement,” he said.

More to come…

 

_____

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
CoronavirusLai MohammedMotor Parks

