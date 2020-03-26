Coronavirus: FG to Ban Inter-State Travel, Close Motor Parks
The Federal Government has announced plans to ban inter-state travel and possibly close down motor parks as part of measures to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus.
Minister for Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said this at an ongoing press briefing in Abuja, on Thursday.
“It is now time for enforcement,” he said.
