Coronavirus: Senate Seeks Ban on Ethiopian Airline Flights

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Nigerian Senate on Friday urged the Federal Government to place a temporary ban on Ethiopian airline flights to curb further spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19) to Nigeria.

The call, according to the Chairman Senate Committee on Primary Healthcare and Communicable Diseases, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, became necessary because the airline operates flights between China and Nigeria for up to 35 times every week.

Utazi’s reaction was contained in a statement in Abuja following a confirmed case of the Coronavirus disease infection in Lagos.

He also urged the government to immediately constitute a “Health War Room” to coordinate screening at all entry points into the country.

He urged Nigerians not to panic following the disease outbreak in Lagos but take preventive measures.

He argued that if American can place a flight ban on flights from China, Nigeria ought to do same with airlines to transverse between Nigeria and China on a daily basis.

Utazi said: “My reaction following the press release on the confirmed case of Coronavirus infected patient in Lagos State of an Italian National, by the Hon Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, is that our citizens should instead of panic, should rather be conscious and observe all the safety and precautionary measures issued by the Ministry of Health in order to avoid contracting the ailment, as prevention is better than cure.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.