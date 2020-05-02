COVID 19: Ghana Records 95 New Cases, Days After Easing Lockdown
Ghana has recorded 95 more COVID 19 cases, sending the country’s total recorded cases from 2,074 to 2,169, days after easing lockdown restrictions.
According to an update on the Ghana Health Service website on Saturday, the death toll from the illness has risen by one more person to 18 while recoveries have increased to 229 from 212.
According to the data, the Greater Accra Region has seen an increase of 57 cases raising its tally to 1,852, Ashanti Region’s case count is now 117 with Eastern Region recording 17 new cases sending its total to 87 and the Western North Region which now has 4 cases.
The latest update comes from the results of 3,552 samples that were tested by the various testing centers across the country.
