COVID-19: Gov. Ganduje Commissions Zonal Collection Centre In Rano Emirate

To further strengthen the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in Kano state, governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has commissioned one of the Zonal Sample Collection Centres in Rano, Rano Emirate.

He said zonal centres would be on board before going down to local government areas, to help suppress the pressure on the existing collection centres that are mostly in the metropolitan city of Kano.

During the event he said “This administration is determined to see that this global pandemic of COVID-19 is fought from all angles. What we need if your support and cooperation.”

Adding that, it was now very clear to all that, COVID-19 pandemic was real and that people must stand up and help the state in the fight against it, insisting that, “Our advice is for everybody to come forward and be tested.”

Those tested positive, he explained “Will be taken to Isolation Centre. And they would be taken care of adequately. While those tested negative will be allowed to go to their families and continue observing the protocols of the response.”

The Emir of Rano, Alhaji Kabiru Muhammad Inuwa, who graced the occasion, assured the governor of the total support and cooperation of his Emirate in fighting the pandemic.

At Waziri Gidado Hospital, Bachirawa, the governor also commissioned a Collection Centre facility donated to the state government by eHealth Africa, as part of the organisation’s corporate social responsibility to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

It is one of the 9 collection centres in the state, apart from the ones to be extended to all the Emirates in the state.

After thanking the organisation governor Ganduje warned that, “As we are fighting an enemy that we don’t see and has no respect for one’s religion or tribe or colour of skin or social status we have to join hands together and face the fight against this global enemy.”

Assuring that it is absolutely necessary for the state to duplicate such facility across all the 44 local governments in the state, adding that, ” People should also come to understand that those tested positive with the disease would be taken to Isolation Centre.

I want you to understand that staying at Isolation Centre is a simple procedure. You will be fed there and after sometimes you will be discharged to go back to your family. Simple. There is nothing extraordinary. The procedure is very simple.”

Representative from eHealth Africa, Mr Ataf Fawaz, who is a Deputy Director, said “We are determined to give our helping hand in this fight against COVID-19. We all understand the need to put all hands on deck.”

He appreciated the effort of the state government since from day one to date, emphasising that, “This is a fight for all of us. We also urge people to always observe the protocols as enunciated by health professionals. It is very important.”

The representative from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Abubakar Jafiya, commended that, “Your Excellency you are doing very well in this fight against COVID-19 pandemic Sir. There is no doubt about this. And we must commend you for this effort.”

“Kano state is doing wonderfully well. This lab is encouraging and it shows also how serious the state is, which makes other people to be encouraged and render their assistance to the state,” Dr Jafiya said.

