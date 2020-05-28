COVID-19 : Kogi State Government Rejects Result As NCDC Confirms 2 Cases

Exactly three months after Nigeria recorded its first COVID-19 case, the country had its highest daily toll ever.

An Italian who flew into the country from Milan tested positive for the disease on February 27.

On Wednesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 389 new cases and two were from Kogi state.

But the state government through a press release by the state commissioner for health,Dr Saka Haruna Audu , rejects the announcement, insisted the state is COVID-19 free.

“Kogi State till this very moment is Covid-19 free. We have developed full testing capacity and have conducted hundreds of tests so far which have returned negative”.

“We have also continued to insist that we will not be a party to any fictitious Covid-19 claims which is why we do not recognise any Covid-19 test conducted by any Kogite outside the boundaries of the State except those initiated by us. Any attempt to force us to announce a case of Covid-19 will be vehemently rejected”.

“We continue to enjoin our people to take all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic into the State and give no listening ears to rumour peddlers and mischief makers”.

“We are more than prepared to secure the life of our people and have no interest in playing politics with their Health concerns”.

