COVID-19: Nigerian Govt Bars Civil Servants, Ministers From Foreign Trips
The Federal Government of Nigeria has ordered government officials from travelling overseas over the rampaging coronavirus epidemic.
This was the decision after the Presidential Task Force on coronavirus had a closed-door meeting in Abuja.
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, who doubles as chairman of the Task Force, Boss Mustapha, said the ban takes immediate effect.
More to come…
_____
