COVID-19: Presidential Committee Places Six States, FCT on Red Alert

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 has put six states and the FCT on red alert to ensure a safe and healthy nationwide Eid-al-Adha celebration.

This followed the confirmation of the Delta variant of COVID-19, and the rising number of infections and hospitalisation in the country.

The PSC chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, listed the affected states as Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Kaduna, Kano and Plateau as well as the FCT.

Mr Mustapha said that the red alert was part of the preventive measures against a third wave of the pandemic in the country.

The SGF, however, warned that all states of the federation should heighten their state of preparedness and continue to enforce all protocols put in place, given the renewed ease with which the Delta variant spreads.

“These steps are critical as we begin to see worrisome early signs of increasing cases in Nigeria.

“The PSC shall continue to minimise the risk of importation of variants of concern into the country by strengthening surveillance at all Points of Entry (POE), enforcing extant quarantine protocols and sustaining the current restrictive measures against travellers arriving from India, Brazil, Turkey and South Africa.

“The PSC felicitates with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid-al-Adha celebration. It, however, urges all state governments and religious leaders to be mindful of the potential for a wider spread of the virus during large gatherings,” he said.

According to him, the PSC recommends the decentralisation of Eid prayer to neighbourhood Friday prayer mosques (outdoor); suspension of Durbar activities; and observation of limitations on all indoor gatherings as preventive measures for a safe Eid-al-Adha celebration.

“Nigerians and all residents are reminded to stay safe always,” Mr Mustapha further advised.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.