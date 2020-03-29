Don’t Panic, Olukoya Counsels Nigerians

The General Overseer Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dr. Daniel Kolawole Okukoya, has counselled Nigerians not to panic, reminding them of the various steps being taken by the federal and state governments to contain the dreaded coronavirus.

Olukoya, who disclosed this in a statement by his media office, said, having considered all involved and under the leading of the Holy Spirit, “I urge all Christians and men of faith, irrespective of denomination and religion, to pray the following prayers to receive protection and healing from the virus and other pestilence likely to come this year.”

Quoting from the scriptures: 3 John 1:2, which says “Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth”, Psalm 91:1-16, among others, he advised Nigerians that: “These prayers should be done along with the officially released hygiene and sanitation protocols.

Amongst the 30 prayer points he gave include: “I soak my blood, bones and flesh in the wonder working power of the blood of Jesus, in the name of Jesus;” “I barricade my body from every invasion by disease germs, in the name of Jesus;” “Holy Ghost fire, burn all disease deposits in my body to ashes, in Jesus’ name;” and “I render my body undevourable to eaters of flesh and drinkers of blood, in the name of Jesus.”

