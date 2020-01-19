EFCC Presents 13 Audiotapes of Shehu Sani’s Alleged Extortion

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has presented Senator Shehu Sani with tape recordings of his alleged extortion, Thisday reports.

The lawmaker allegedly admitted that the voice on the tapes was his but insisted that the recordings had been tampered with.

Sani had earlier accused the EFCC of conniving with his accuser to frame him for alleged extortion. He reportedly admitted to the allegations against him after hearing the audio evidence against him.

The anti-graft body acquired incriminating audiotapes to boost its evidence in the allegations against a former senator who represented Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani.

The tapes, which are 13 in number, contained conversations between Shehu Sani and his accuser, one Sani Dauda, an Abuja-based car dealer.

The anti-graft agency was said to have played the tapes to the hearing of the ex-senator in the presence of his lawyers Audu Mohammed Lawal and Glory Peter on Wednesday, January 15.

The human rights activist was reported to have confirmed that the voice on the tape was his but maintained that parts of the conversation had been erased.

Although Sani did not accuse the EFCC of making the deletion, he maintained that the conversations on the tapes were incomplete.

Shehu Sani was said to have admitted to the bribery allegations after listening to the audiotapes of his alleged misdeeds.

The rights-activist-turned-politician allegedly pleaded with the accuser in the tapes to let the matter between them be buried.

He was alleged to have confirmed that the $25,000 involved was, indeed, bribe money.

The EFCC said: “The investigation of Senator Shehu Sani is ongoing and he would soon be charged to court.”

