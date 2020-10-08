El-Rufai Names Bamalli Emir of Zazzau

The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has appointed Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau.

President Muhammadu Buhari; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan; National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, and a former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, have expressed delight in the appointment of the new emir, who succeeded the late Emir Shehu Idris.

Bamalli succeeded Idris, the 18th emir, who died on Sunday, September 20, 2020, after being on the throne for 45 years.

Bamalli’s appointment was announced in a statement issued yesterday by the state Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Alhaji Ja’afaru Sani.

According to the statement, “Bamalli is the first emir from the Mallawa Ruling House in 100 years, following the demise in 1920 of his grandfather, Emir Dan Sidi.”

Until his appointment as Emir, Bamalli held the traditional title of Magajin Garin Zazzau.

He also served as Nigeria’s ambassador to Thailand, with concurrent accreditation to Myanmar.

The statement partly reads: “He has been a commissioner in the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission since 2015.

“He has worked in banking and as Executive Director and later acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Corporation.

“He was a staff of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Agency before a stint as head of Human Resources at Mtel, the mobile communications arm of the old Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL).

“Born in 1966, Bamalli studied Law at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He holds a master’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy and a diploma in Organisational Leadership from Oxford University.

“He is also a fellow on Conflict Resolution of the University of York, United Kingdom (UK).

“On behalf of the Kaduna State Government, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has congratulated HRH Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli on his appointment and wished him a successful and peaceful reign as Emir of Zazzau.”

At the commencement of the process for selection of the new emir, Bamalli was not among the three princes who were shortlisted by the five kingmakers for selection by El-Rufai.

Those shortlisted in the earlier process, which was eventually cancelled by the state government, include Alhaji Bashir Aminu, (Iyan Zazzau), Muhammed Munnir Jafaru (Yariman Zazzau) and Aminu Shehu Idris (son of the late emir)Turakin Karamin.

However, the state government cancelled the process and ordered for fresh nominations on the grounds that two ruling houses, including Bamalli’s were not included. Meanwhile, Buhari has urged the new emir to be the leader of all while congratulating him on his appointment.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday.

Shehu quoted the president as saying that Bamalli deserves the appointment, expressing confidence that the new traditional ruler will justify the confidence reposed in him.

Atiku has also expressed delight in the appointment of Bamalli.

In a statement issued yesterday by his spokesman, Mr. Paul Ibe, the former vice president noted that the emir-elect is one of the youngest traditional rulers in recent years and a well-travelled diplomat of ambassadorial pedigree.

According to Atiku, “Although the shoes of the late Emir are big, I am still confident that Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli is up to the task and responsibilities expected of him.”

President of the Senate, Lawan, in a statement issued yesterday described the appointment of Bamalli as well deserved and expressed hope that he will meet the high expectations of the revered office and justify the trust and confidence that his people have expressed in his character and ability through his selection and appointment.

In a statement last night by his spokesman, Mr. Tunde Rahman, Tinubu, who is also, a former Lagos State governor commended El- Rufai for making a good choice in Bamalli.

“Ambassador Nuhu Bamalli is a prominent diplomat, tested administrator and a first-class traditional title-holder. I congratulate him on his appointment as the 19th Emir of Zazzau. My congratulations also go to Governor Nasir el-Rufai for making a prudent appointment,” the statement explained.

Makarfi has also congratulated Bamalli on his appointment.

In a statement he issued yesterday, the former Kaduna State governor urged the emir to deploy his wealth of experience to provide a purposeful leadership to both the Zazzau Emirate and the Kaduna State Council of Chiefs at this challenging time.

“I heartily congratulate Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli on his appointment as the new Emir of Zazzau. I believe that the new Emir will deploy his wealth of experience to provide purposeful leadership to both the Zazzau Emirate and the State Council of Chiefs at this challenging time,” he said.

