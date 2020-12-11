#EndSARS: APC Caucus Demands Gbajabiamila Resignation As Speaker

The Coalition of APC Democrats has passed a vote of no confidence on the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, consequently demanding his resignation from office.

The group said Gbajabiamila has displayed gross abuse of office and complete disregard for the APC as a party.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday in Abuja through its National Coordinator, Kabiru Adamu Matazu it said the Lagos lawmaker’s unwholesome activities reached at an all-time low in recent weeks.

From pretending to be a nationalist whilst at the same time cheering hoodlums during the EndSARS protests, the APC group noted that Gbaja has ridiculed the office of the president with his constant bashing and invitations.

Instead of synergising with the executive to deliver on the campaign promises of the APC, the coalition accused the Speaker of constantly attacking the policies of the Federal Government.

The Coalition of APC Democrats, therefore, concludes that Gbajabiamila has lost the party’s support and it would be against all forms of morality for him to continue to occupy the Office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

It, however, demanded that the Surulere I legislature step down for a loyal member of the APC to assume the position in the interest of the party and the country.

The group further warned its members that it would no longer tolerate such scorn from a supposed high ranking member of the party.

Read the full statement below:

Ladies and Gentlemen, the leadership of the Coalition of APC Democrats welcome you all to this important press conference put together to shed light on the unwholesome activities of the Speaker of the House of Representatives in recent times.

It is a statement of the fact that Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has indeed demonstrated an uncanny penchant for playing to the gallery on issues of national concern since he was elected as the Speaker of the House of Representatives on the platform of the All Progressive Congress.

The disdain of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila for the APC led federal government has reached an alarming crescendo with his constant attacks on the policies of the government in an attempt to give a false impression to members of the unsuspecting general public with regards to democratic governance in the country.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila as a high ranking APC member ought to know that his accession as the Speaker of the House of Representative was a function of the collective effort of the APC to ensure that all arms of government work in synergy towards delivering on the campaign promises of the APC led the government to the good people of Nigeria.

The Coalition of APC Democrats have in times past cautioned the Speaker on his public grandstanding which portrays the APC led government in a bad light. But he has instead carried on with impunity not minding whose ox is gored.

The serial bashing and invitations extended of the President is the greatest insult that Mr President has received. The Speaker cannot claim to be a party man, yet subjecting the President to public ridicule, which is just one of the numerous instances where his disdain and lack of respect for the President has been brought to the fore.

The Coalition of APC Democrats views such disposition as not only despicable but an insult to the sensibilities of APC democrats across the nook and cranny of Nigeria that toiled tirelessly towards his emergence as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The case of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila is indeed that of ingratitude and disdain for the ideals of the APC as a party of democrats. He has also notoriously been rewarding those that financed his elections while ignoring the efforts of the party in bringing him on board to be eligible to seek election into the office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The Coalition of APC Democrats states that indeed the unwholesome activities of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila is such that defeats common sense as it can be best described as an act of ingratitude and a coup against the APC as a party.

We also recall how he contributed to the EndSARS campaign that almost tore the country into pieces by pretending to be a nationalist whilst at the same time cheering the hoodlums to bring down the country.

The Coalition of APC Democrats consequently states in unequivocal terms that Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has lost our support as it would be against all forms of morality for him to continue to occupy the Office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

We are by this medium informing the members of the general public that the Coalition of APC Democrats has passed a vote of no confidence on the Speaker of the House of Representatives for gross abuse of office and complete disregard for the APC as a party.

We, therefore, demand unequivocally that the Speaker resigns his position in the national interest and allow any loyal member of the party to assume the position of Speaker in the interest of the party and the country.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila is a lesson in dishonesty and should not be trusted by the general public as he has displayed his real tendencies which by and large is self-serving and dancing to the dictates of his paymasters.

We also wish to state that Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila is not democrat but an opportunist that thrives in blackmail and public grandstanding, which is highly misleading and detrimental to the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria.

He is not fit for purpose as he has elected to be against the interest of the APC as a party that is committed to delivering the dividends of democracy to Nigerians that were unanimous in giving their mandate to the APC to lead Nigeria right in the quest towards sustainable socio-economic development.

The Coalition of APC Democrats wishes to advise Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila to tow the path of honour by resigning his position as the Speaker of the House of Representatives as it is apparent that he is out on a mission of self-aggrandizement, which is against the ideals of the APC as a party.

We also wish to inform members of the APC across the nook and cranny in Nigeria that the actions of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila do not reflect or represents the commitment of the APC in ensuring that Nigeria is placed on the path of greatness and as such he should be treated as a self-serving traitor.

The public ridicule of the APC as a party by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila is enough as we shall no longer tolerate such scorn from a supposed high ranking member of the party any longer.

The leadership of the Coalition of APC Democrats is putting it on record that we have disassociated from Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, and as such behoves on him to take his trade of dishonesty to his paymasters.

Thank you all, and God bless.

