Entertainment Sector Hit Hard By Lockdowns

While the toll the coronavirus epidemic and the subsequent lockdowns have taken on the livelihoods of the poor is considerable, the impact is seen more vividly and globally in the entertainment sector. With notable blockbuster films being sent to streaming services or on demand and with some pushed back from their designated release dates, we are living in unprecedented times.

A Blow for the Film Industry

All aspects of the entertainment industry have been hit hard, but perhaps none as publicly as film and cinemas. Some films have managed to eke out a profit in these tough economic times, with Tenant making big bucks around the world. How much more could it have made had it been released in a typical theatre environment, though? it’s investors are surely asking the same question.

Other films haven’t been as fortunate, with the theatre lifespan of films like Bloodshot cut short and New Mutants delayed over and over again to finally be released and make very little money. Other films have been pushed back multiple times, most notably the latest James Bond movie No Time to Die. It is suffering multiple rescheduling issues, having been pushed to later and later in 2020 until finally the executives behind it had to shift it to 2021 to ensure it had a decent release window and a chance at making its massive budge back.

Other films have tried to do something different with their release, like Mulan being released on the paid subscription service Disney+ at premium price of $30.

For now, it seems like this is the end of the billion dollar movie, unless something drastic changes with cinemas and their ability to not just stay open but also attract crowds once more.

Gambling Sector Splits and Attempts Recovery

Lockdowns have been harsh for any form of public entertainment, including casinos, where large groups of people would normally be able to freely mingle with one anther. That is not possible during these times, and many casinos have been forced to shut down temporally by their governments, while others have managed to open up sporadically and simply limit the number of customers in the building at any given time.

Social distancing rules are keeping the casinos from being filled to maximum capacity these days, but many casinos have taken their business online to capitalize on a larger than ever at-home market. Looking for sloty online, as they are sometimes called, consumers are finding more choices than ever when it comes to online casino games like poker, slots, roulette, and more.

A lot of the customers who would frequent real world, physical casinos are now taking their business online. They feel safer there and are able to still interact with dealers and other players online, with live casinos, or kasyno online sites.

Sporting Events Go to the Bubble

One kind of entertainment that has managed to survive by adapting is sports. Football, basketball and hockey games have transferred to digital admissions, keeping stadium seats empty and players on the field. They are keeping their players safe and the teams active and playing during this time by using what they call a bubble. They keep their players away from the public and protected from viruses by limiting their interaction with other people.

This reduces their risk of infection and allows the players to still interact with one another. With most teams managing to keep their players in the bubble, the games can go on, albeit with empty stadiums.

This may not be sustainable indefinitely, though, as many players are eager to get back to their families and their social lives. While the majority of people in the world are suffering through having their social interactions limited, athletes may be experiencing it worst of all while living in the bubble simply to allow sporting events to continue.

As the world continues to adapt to lockdown regulations and social distancing guidelines, the entertainment industry is changing drastically. By the time lockdowns end and the world tries to go back to normal, the entertainment landscape may not look the same as it did before, and it might take years for this sector to fully recover.

