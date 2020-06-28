Enugu High Court Judge Dies as COVID-19 Cases Rise in State

Amid the rise of COVID-19 cases in Enugu State, a judge of the state high court, Justice Fidelis Ngwu, has reportedly died.

Justice Ngwu, who was said to have been rushed to a private hospital in Enugu after suddenly falling ill on Friday, died on Saturday.

His son, Ngwu Chukwuebuka confirmed the development on Facebook. He wrote:

I thank the good Lord for this beautiful soul that he gave me for a father. As you deemed it right to take my father to heaven, I thank you Lord. My father died in the early hours of today. I held him in my arms as he breathed his last. He suffered hepatitis C for close to a decade and it destroyed his liver. He was diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer and was given 6 months to live. He accepted death with courage and worshipped the Lord even unto death. It’s not a sad day, rather it’s a glorious day in heaven. My father blessed and prayed for us on Father’s day. He enjoined us to love each other and humanity. The family is strong and taking this very well. May the soul of Justice Fidelis Ifeanyichukwu Nwachi Ngwu rest in the bossom of the Lord Almighty.

Meanwhile, Enugu State recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day with 56 new cases reported in the state on Saturday.

Information obtained from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) website indicates that with the new figure, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 258, with 208 active cases, 44 discharged cases and 6 deaths.

