Federal High Court Designates Judges to Sit During Lockdown

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Federal High Court has designated three judges to hear urgent cases during the ongoing lockdown imposed by the Federal Government in Abuja as well as Lagos and Ogun States to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Judge of the court, Justice John Tsoho, issued the directive following the extension of the lockdown by the Federal Government on Monday.

An official of the court, Oby Nwandu, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, the three judges are to sit at designated divisions of the court.

The judges are, Justices N. E Maha for the Abuja Judicial Division, Justice Muslim Muslim Hassan for the Lagos Division, and Justice H.I.O Oshomah for the Port Harcourt Division.

Nwandu noted that the Chief Judge had earlier on April 10 issued a roster of judges designated to sit during the court’s Easter vacation.

The statement said the amendment of the earlier notice of the court’s Easter vacation was necessary due to “the lockdown occasioned by the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) with accompanying continuous restriction of both vehicular and human movements as ordered by both the Federal and State Governments, the Easter Vacation Roster has been amended.”

The Chief Judge’s fresh directive came as a reversal of the court’s earlier position that it could not conduct any sitting while the Federal Government’s lockdown directive was still in place.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.