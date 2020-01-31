Fiery Buhari Critic Shehu Sani Released After 30 Days in EFCC Custody

A former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, has regained his freedom after spending 30 days in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Sani, who was arrested and detained for alleged extortion and bribery, was released on Thursday after perfecting his bail conditions.

The photographs of the embattled ex-lawmaker had flooded the Internet and social media.

An official of the EFCC confirmed his release.

The anti-graft agency arrested the ex-lawmaker last December for failing to honour several invitations over allegations that he extorted $24,000 from the Chairman of ASD Motors, Alhaji Sani Dauda.

The agency alleged that Sani extorted the money from Dauda to shield him from an ongoing criminal investigation.

Operatives of the EFCC also searched his residence and office in Abuja.

Sani, a fiery critic of the government, has consistently maintained his innocence.

He was charged with two counts, bordering on advance fee fraud and bribery with the intention to bribe the EFCC chairman.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Sani was, on Monday, admitted to bail in the sum of N10m by Justice Inyan Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The judge directed him to find one surety, who must own a landed property within the Federal Capital Territory.

