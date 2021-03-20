Ganduje Finally Breaks Silence on Dollar Videos, Vows to Deal With Those Behind Them

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has broken his long silence on the viral videos where he was allegedly seen stuffing dollars in his pocket.

An online Newspaper, Daily Nigerian, had in 2018 published a series of videos showing the governor allegedly collecting kickbacks from a contractor. The videos triggered massive reactions and the Kano House of Assembly set up a committee to investigate the issue.

But Ganduje, who has never personally reacted to the videos, broke his silence in a BBC Hausa programme, A Fada A Cika, which aired on Friday evening. His reaction followed a question by one Kano citizen, Kabiru Sa’idu Dakata, who asked what the governor is doing to end corruption.

While answering the question, Ganduje said the videos are fake and that an underground investigation is ongoing on the matter.

“We will deal with those behind the fake videos aimed at tarnishing my image. No doubt the video is fake and we are on an underground plans and investigation which we will not reveal. But I assure you the video is fake and those behind it will be put to shame,” he said.

He added that those behind the video wanted to block his reelection bid but that they failed and will be dealt.

“It is a lie and nothing of that nature ever happened. It was just a set up plan to stop me from contesting election and I have contested, they wanted to stop me from winning election and I have won. But that is not the big issue, the big one is we will deal with them.”

“Even your picture can be tempered with to show you doing something with your hand or head and you know it’s possible. People always tend to believe falsehood,” the governor added.

The governor also commented on many issues that affect Kano and its populace, which include sale of land, Kwari textile market and flyovers and projects his administration is working on.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.