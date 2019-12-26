Ganduje Retains Position as APC ‘Best Performing Governor’

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has retained his position as the ‘Best Performing Governor,’ according to the assessment of the Progressive Governors Forum’s Progressive Strides Tracking Developmental Initiatives in APC states.

Addressing reporters in his office on Wednesday, Ganduje’s Chief Press Secretary, Malam Abba Anwar, stated that the assessment was part of the strategy to further deepen good governance among All Progressives Congress (APC) states in the country.

He explained: “Under this methodology, APC states are assessed on a monthly basis.

The assessment cuts across all sectors of government, ranging from health, education, agriculture, housing, transport, environmental sanitation, among others. All states are equally assessed and evaluated.”

“For the period of three consecutive months, that is three assessments from September, October to November, of this year, 2019, Kano under Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje takes the leading positions with various degrees of improvement from one stage to another.”

He said: “In a letter dated October 7, 2019 and signed by the Director General of the Forum, Salihu Mohammed Lukman, that was addressed and sent to all APC governors, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in this context, forwarding September assessment report, states: ‘In general, there is an all-round increase in the pattern of initiatives introduced by the states with Kano State recording the most initiatives for this month (September) with Eighteen (18) Strides, spreading across empowerment, healthcare, education, security, transportation, welfare, power, agriculture, justice and sensitisation.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2019 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.